Dry weather dominates
A few afternoon showers
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MONDAY: Partly cloudy. A few showers. 0-.05″ (.10″) 20% High 72 (70-76) Wind NE 3-8 mph
Dry time will dominate over the next few days along with mild temperatures. A weakening cold front
will give us some clouds and scattered/isolated showers.
A better chance of rain and thunderstorms arrives Wednesday with a stronger cold front.
We will be cooler Thursday with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will slowly moderate as we move into the
weekend.
A low will drift along the Atlantic coast. High pressure will keep this low and associated precipitation
to our south. Good news for the Memorial Day weekend.
