Dry weather dominates

A few afternoon showers
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. A few showers. 0-.05″ (.10″) 20% High 72 (70-76) Wind NE 3-8 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

Dry time will dominate over the next few days along with mild temperatures. A weakening cold front

will give us some clouds and scattered/isolated showers.

A better chance of rain and thunderstorms arrives Wednesday with a stronger cold front.

We will be cooler Thursday with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will slowly moderate as we move into the

weekend.

A low will drift along the Atlantic coast. High pressure will keep this low and associated precipitation

to our south. Good news for the Memorial Day weekend.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unattended kayak prompts emergency crews, helicopter to Chenango River
Police chase concludes with 1 taken into custody
‘Villa Thai’ to open in downtown Endicott
This photo posted to a GoFundMe page shows Samantha Miller and Aric Hutchinson on their wedding...
Bride killed in crash didn’t want wedding night to end, widowed groom says
Binghamton Police seek public’s help with investigation into shots fired at 2 locations

Latest News

No significant issues this week
Weak cold front sneaks around Monday
Weak cold front sneaks around Monday
wbng
Putting the Sun in Sunday
Rain chances increase through the day
Some needed rain for the beginning of the weekend