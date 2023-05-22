Dry weather dominates

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. A few showers. 0-.05″ (.10″) 20% High 72 (70-76) Wind NE 3-8 mph

Dry time will dominate over the next few days along with mild temperatures. A weakening cold front

will give us some clouds and scattered/isolated showers.

A better chance of rain and thunderstorms arrives Wednesday with a stronger cold front.

We will be cooler Thursday with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will slowly moderate as we move into the

weekend.

A low will drift along the Atlantic coast. High pressure will keep this low and associated precipitation

to our south. Good news for the Memorial Day weekend.

