Man 65, arrested for sexually abusing child, 11

ULYSSES, NY (WBNG) -- New York State Police said a 65-year-old man has been arrested for sexually abusing an 11-year-old child.

Troopers charged Edwin Garcia, of Bangor, Pa., with aggravated sexual abuse in the second degree, a class C felony.

On May 20, around 7 p.m., troopers from the Ithaca barracks responded to a report of a dispute at a residence on Searsburg Road in the Town of Ulysses.

Investigators determined that Garcia had unwanted inappropriate sexual contact with the child. Garcia was arrested on May 21 around 4:20 a.m.

He was taken to the Tompkins County Jail and arraigned. Garcia is being held on $100,000 cash bail, $200,000 bond or $1,000,000 partially secured bond.

