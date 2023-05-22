Man facing 26 years in prison for drugs conviction

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A Binghamton man has been convicted on drug charges in Broome County Court Monday.

The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced Hasaan A. Coston, 49, was found guilty of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the second degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, criminal use of drug paraphernalia and other drug charges.

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a search warrant on July 29, 2021, at 100 Roberts St. in Binghamton and found Coston to be in possession of more than 5.6 ounces of cocaine, crack cocaine, baggies, a scale and $1,200.

On Aug. 5, 2022, a search warrant was executed at 204 Harrison Ave. in Endicott and he was found in possession of 2.5 ounces of cocaine, crack cocaine and $1,250.

The district attorney’s office noted Coston has a prior felony conviction from Nassau County in 2008. He is facing up to 26 years in prison followed by eight years of post-release supervision when he is sentenced.

A sentencing date has not been announced.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.