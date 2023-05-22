NYS Hate and Bias Prevention Unit establishes regional councils, lieutenant governor stops by Southern Tier location

Binghamton (WBNG) - The Empire State’s Hate and Bias Prevention Unit was announced in December 2022.

In a press release from the governor in December, it’s about “leading public education and outreach efforts, serving as an early warning detection system in local communities, and quickly mobilizing to support areas and communities in which a bias incident has occurred.”

Within the prevention unit is the formation of 10 regional councils to address related challenges. As part of the Southern Tier council, efforts kicked off in Binghamton at the Phelps Mansion Museum May 22.

“To figure out how to create real dialogue that addresses difficult truths that focuses on unity, that focuses on compassionate conversations,” said Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado. “A lot of times when it comes to hate crime, we’re reacting to a situation. While that is certainly important work, we think it’s also important to build preventative, collaborative effort. That means working with folks on the ground.”

The Southern Tier council, just like the other nine, is made up of community representatives associated with nonprofits, the legal system, government, and more. Other councils include the Capital Region, Central New York, Finger Lakes, Long Island, Mid-Hudson, Mohawk Valley, New York City, North Country, and Western New York.

“We are living in a time where there are echo chambers of manipulation and misinformation,” said Delgado. “It’s incumbent upon us with these councils to break through those echo chambers to make sure we’re having real dialogue and we can actually rally around a set of objective facts as opposed to going down into conspiracy theories. I think that’s vitally important for us to make sure that we’re living our truth and working collaboratively.”

The communications team for the lieutenant governor says the next council meeting hasn’t been scheduled yet. To have your voice or concern heard, they say to send an email to info@dhr.ny.gov.

