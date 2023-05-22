Rumble Ponies announce inaugural ‘Visions Federal Credit Union Summer Movie Series’

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Rumble Ponies have announced the dates for the debut of the Visions Federal Credit Union Summer Movie Series.

You will be able to bring a blanket and sit on the outfield grass or relax in a stadium seat while you can watch a movie at Mirabito Stadium. There will also be ADA-accessible areas. Each movie night will have a non-profit organization from the Southern Tier in attendance, which will have a table so fans can find out more about their mission.

The movie dates and their non-profit are listed below:

June 3 -- Lightyear (Southern Tier Community Center)

July 8 -- Top Gun: Maverick (CHOW)

Aug. 12 -- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (non-profit TBA)

Oct. 13 -- The Haunted Mansion (Visions Care)

Admission and parking are complimentary courtesy of Visions Federal Credit Union. Each movie night the RumbleTown Gate at right field will open at 6:30 p.m. for fans to enter, with the movie starting at 7:30 p.m. No chairs will be allowed at the park to protect the field.

