Sacred sites: Sarah jane Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church

(WBNG) -- This year’s Scared Sites Open House is on May 21.

Since 2011, congregations throughout New York State have opened their doors so neighbors and tourists can experience first-hand the art, architecture and history of dozens of religious sites.

The Sarah Jane Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church will be open to the public from 2 to 4 p.m. at 308 Main St. in Johnson City.

