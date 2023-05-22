Sacred Sites: Sarah Jane Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- This year’s Scared Sites Open House is on May 21.
Since 2011, congregations throughout New York State have opened their doors so neighbors and tourists can experience first-hand the art, architecture and history of dozens of religious sites.
The Sarah Jane Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church will be open to the public from 2 to 4 p.m. at 308 Main St. in Johnson City.
