Shots at showers and thunder...and some frost again?

Tonight: Mainly clear. Some valley fog possible. Low: 44-49

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Slight chance of a few PM showers or a storm. High: 72-77

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 45-51

Forecast Discussion:

Tuesday brings a quiet day but a weak disturbance could allow a few afternoon showers or a storm to develop. The chance of showers is around 30%.

Wednesday brings another cold front and a higher chance of rain or thunder. The chance of rain is 60%. Highs climb into the mid and upper 70s. With colder air arriving overnight we’re monitoring the potential of some frost for Thursday morning.

High pressure settles over us for Thursday and Friday. Sunshine and temperatures in the 60s are expected. However, given the dry air mass Friday morning temperatures could once again be supportive of some patchy frost. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

By Memorial Day Weekend we currently expect dry weather Saturday through Monday. There is some uncertainty with respect to a cutoff low south of us for the weekend and thus our chances of rain. We’re electing to keep us dry for now, but if this low moves north it could change our forecast for the holiday weekend.

