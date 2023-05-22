Stolen Glock recovered in narcotics seach warrant in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force made an arrest following the execution of a narcotics search warrant in Binghamton Monday.

The search warrant was conducted at 100 Susquehanna St. Apt. B3. Police recovered a loaded .45 caliber Glock-brand handgun, 7.1 grams of cocaine and items used for weighing and packing drugs. The task force noted that the Glock was stolen out of Chenango County.

Police arrested Anthony Carter, 39, in the investigation.

He was charged with the following:

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree

Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree (two counts)

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree

Criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree (two counts)

Criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree

