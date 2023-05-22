Stolen Glock recovered in narcotics seach warrant in Binghamton

(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force made an arrest following the execution of a narcotics search warrant in Binghamton Monday.

The search warrant was conducted at 100 Susquehanna St. Apt. B3. Police recovered a loaded .45 caliber Glock-brand handgun, 7.1 grams of cocaine and items used for weighing and packing drugs. The task force noted that the Glock was stolen out of Chenango County.

Police arrested Anthony Carter, 39, in the investigation.

He was charged with the following:

  • Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree
  • Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree (two counts)
  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree
  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree
  • Criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree (two counts)
  • Criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unattended kayak prompts emergency crews, helicopter to Chenango River
Police chase concludes with 1 taken into custody
Man 65, arrested for sexually abusing child, 11
‘Villa Thai’ to open in downtown Endicott
Woman injured after shotgun goes off in Tully Trailer Park, man arrested

Latest News

Woman pleads guilty to striking teenager walking home from school
Man facing 26 years in prison for drugs conviction
Woman pleads guilty to striking teenager walking home from school
Rumble Ponies announce inaugural ‘Visions Federal Credit Union Summer Movie Series’