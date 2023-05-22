United Way of Broome County seeking volunteers for ‘Day of Action’

(WBNG) -- The United Way of Broome County is seeking volunteers for its “2023 Day of Action.”

The United Way said it’s seeking civic-mind volunteers or volunteer groups from area businesses to help local organizations. The Day of Action allows for non-profits to help complete projects that would be more difficult to finish without the help of volunteers. Projects may include gardening, painting and cleanups.

It also allows for non-profits to reallocate funs that would be spent on the projects into services for the people they help.

The 2023 Day of Action will be held on June 9 and 10.

If you wish to volunteer and for more information, follow this link.

