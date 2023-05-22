Weak cold front sneaks around Monday

Tonight: Mainly clear. Some valley fog possible. Low: 43-49

Monday: Sun and clouds. Slight chance of a few PM showers or thunderstorms. High: 68-73

Monday Night: Partly cloudy to clear. Low: 44-49

Forecast Discussion:

Our new work week starts off mainly quiet, but a slow-moving and weak cold front will sink south through the area in the afternoon. This could be enough to spark a few showers or even a storm. The chance of precipitation is relatively low, at around 20%. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Tuesday brings a quiet day but Wednesday brings another cold front and a higher chance of rain or thunder. The chance of rain is 40%. Highs climb into the mid and upper 70s.

High pressure settles over us for Thursday and Friday. Sunshine and temperatures in the 60s are expected. By Memorial Day Weekend we expect dry weather Saturday, but some showers could develop for Sunday.

