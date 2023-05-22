Woman injured after shotgun goes off in Tully Trailer Park, man arrested

(WBNG) -- A man was charged after a woman was hit by a shotgun blast, New York State Police said.

Troopers arrested and charged Steven C. Schoonmaker of Preble, NY, with reckless endangerment in the first degree, a class D felony.

Around 7 p.m. on May 20, troopers from the Homer barracks were called to the Tully Trailer Park in Preble for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, troopers found a 26-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her upper body. The victim, who was from Syracuse, was taken to Upstate Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries after troopers provided aid to her.

Investigators determined Schoonmaker placed two shotguns in a vehicle when one went off and hit the victim with buckshot. She was in the vehicle, too.

Schoonmaker was processed and later taken to the Cortland County Jail to await arraignment.

The investigation is ongoing.

