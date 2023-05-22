Woman pleads guilty to striking teenager walking home from school

(WBNG) -- The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office said a woman who struck a teenage student pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular assault and aggravated driving while intoxicated Monday.

Courtni N. Baker was indicted on the charges in March. She was 31-years-old when she was arrested for striking a pedestrian on Feb. 15 on Sharon Street in the Village of Sidney. The victim, who is 14, was walking home from school when the crash occurred. She was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Authorities said Baker left the scene of the crash and was arrested the next day.

Baker is facing four to 12 years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for September.

