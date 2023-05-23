1 killed, another in critical condition after Delaware County crash

By WBNG Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDDLETOWN, NY (WBNG) -- The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office said one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday and another person was injured.

The sheriff’s office said the deputies responded to a report of a collision at the intersection of Thompson Hollow Road and Jensen Road in the Town of Middletown. Deputies were informed that one of the vehicles was on fire and the second vehicle contained an entrapped person.

The sheriff’s office said two good samaritans heard the crash and were able to drive to the scene and put out the flames with fire extinguishers and provide aid until first responders arrived.

One of the drivers, John C. Todd, 41, of Roxbury, NY was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle, a 65-year-old man from East branch, NY, was extricated by fire and EMS crews and taken to the hospital via helicopter. He is in critical condition, the office said.

Details about the cause of the crash were not revealed by authorities.

