19-year-old sentenced for criminal weapon possession

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A 19-year-old was sentenced to three and a half years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a felony.

The Broome County District Attorney’s Office said Savon C. Turell admitted that he illegally possessed a loaded .45 caliber pistol on May 3, 2022.

Binghamton Police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Meadow and Mygatt streets. The suspects were reported leaving the scene in a light-colored Dodge Caliber. Officers then tracked the vehicle to a house on Oak Street and found Turrell was found inside the residence with the handgun that fired the shots.

“Sending felons to prison at double the state average helps to control crime in our community,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak. “If you commit violent crime in Broome County, a state prison sentence will be in your future.”

