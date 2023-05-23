American Civic Association Odyssey of The Mind team heading to World Finals

Binghamton (WBNG) -- The American Civic Association Odyssey of The Mind team is heading to Michigan for the world finals.

Team coach Romineh Dawood said, with the help of the American Civic Association, they were able to put together a team with students from different schools in the area. She said their team consists of Vestal, Binghamton, and Seton high school students.

She said the team has also won a prestigious award in the state tournament.

“This team won a Ranata Fusca award which was only given to three teams in all of New York state.” said Dawood “It’s for outstanding creativity and its extremely hard to earn so I’m very proud of this team for working so hard to earn that award.”

She said the tournament will occur on May 24- 27 at Michigan State University.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.