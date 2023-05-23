Broome Co. Sheriff’s Office offers boating safety advice ahead of summer

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is offering some boating advice ahead of the summer months.

Sergeant Dennis Rowlands with the Broome County Sheriff’s Office said it’s important to not consume alcohol before operating a boat, just like how it shouldn’t be done before driving a car.

“If you take intoxication, add some speed, with inattention, you’re asking for an accident at that point,” said Sgt. Rowlands. “So, you can eliminate all three of those quite easily. Certainly, with the alcohol, we recommend don’t drink while you’re boating.”

Rowlands also said boaters should be mindful of their surroundings when on the water. He said things such as trees, stumps and other obstacles could cause boars to crash and be hazardous to you and others.

Lastly, Rowlands said boaters should keep their personal health in mind too. Boaters are encouraged to drink water and apply sunscreen if they plan on being out on the water for a long.

