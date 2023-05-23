Ermeti’s Community Lounge closes after woman admits to drinking there before hitting teen with vehicle

By Matthew Benninger
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SIDNEY, NY (WBNG) -- Ermeti’s Community Lounge in Sidney has closed for good. That comes after a guilty plea of a woman who struck a teenager walking home from school after drinking at the establishment.

In a statement sent to 12 News on Tuesday, the bar’s owner, Joe Ermeti said, “Ermeti Tavern Corp made the decision to close the Community Lounge effective May 22, 2023. Simply stated, the corporation no longer wishes to continue operation.”

Ermeti is a public defender and one of the Republican Candidates for Delaware County District Attorney. The other candidate is Acting Delaware District Attorney Shawn J. Smith. Ermeti and Smith announced their campaigns earlier this year.

Ermeti’s announcement about his business comes one day after Courtni N. Baker pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular assault and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

Acting District Attorney Smith said Baker admitted to drinking at Ermeti’s on Feb. 15, 2023, when it opened at 11 a.m. He noted that she said she drank several vodka drinks before driving away and hitting the teenager, causing serious injuries.

Ermeti did not say if the closure is due to the guilty plea.

Baker is facing four to 12 years in prison for her crime.

