Lifeguard minimum wage increases by $2.30 in the City of Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The City of Binghamton will raise the hourly wages of its lifeguards this year as an effort to increase hiring ahead of the summer season. Lifeguards will make $16 an hour this season which is an increase of $2.30 per hour from last year.

The City will also cover the bulk of the cost of certifications for its lifeguards, with the exception of a $45 fee. Lifeguard certifications in New York State can cost between $150 and $500.

The City of Binghamton’s Parks & Recreation Department hires around a hundred teenagers and young adults each summer to work as lifeguards at City pools, help run Summer Fun, a free day camp at City parks, and assist with other seasonal work.

The city has five pools, three large pools at Cheri A. Lindsey Memorial Park, Recreation Park and Webster Street Park, and two smaller pools at Fairview Park and MacArthur Park.

The city pools open on Saturday, May 27. Recreation Park, Webster St. Park and Cheri Lindsey Park will be open Monday through Friday from 4:00-7:00 pm; Saturday and Sunday from 11:30-7:00 pm and Adult Swim 6:00-7:00 pm.

MacArthur Park and Fairview Park will be open Saturday and Sunday from 11:30-4:00 pm and 4:30-7:00 pm.

If anyone is interested in applying and is certified visit their website here.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.