Man wanted for 400 counts of sex offenses against child found hiding in Best Western Hotel attic

OWEGO (WBNG) -- New York State Police arrested an Owego man on sex crimes, authorities announced.

State Police said on May 5, troopers arrested Matthew J. Casterline, 47, for sex abuse crimes in the first degree, a class D felony.

Police noted that Casterline was also wanted by the Sayre Borough Police Department in Pennsylvania on 400 counts of sexually related offenses against a child.

Casterline was found after an exhaustive search of where he worked, the Best Western Hotel on Hickories Park Road in the Town of Owego. He was found hiding in the attic of the building, police said.

He was then arrested and taken to the State Police Owego barracks for processing. Then he was transported to the Tioga County Jail for Centralized Arraignment and Processing.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.