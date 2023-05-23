A near repeat of Monday
Mild temperatures, scattered showers
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. A few showers. 0-.15″ 30% High 76 (70-78) Wind S 5-10 mph
Although afternoon showers and a stray thunderstorm are in the forecast this afternoon, dry
time will dominate again today. Temperatures will be mild, a few degrees above average. We’ll
have mostly clear skies tonight.
A better chance of rain and thunderstorms arrives Wednesday with a stronger cold front. We’ll have
to watch for patchy frost Wednesday night.
We will be cooler Thursday with mostly sunny skies. Frost will be possible again Thursday night
with lows in the 30s. Temperatures will slowly moderate as we move into the
weekend.
A low will drift along the Atlantic coast. High pressure will keep this low and associated precipitation
to our south. Good news for the Memorial Day weekend.
