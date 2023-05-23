A near repeat of Monday

Mild temperatures, scattered showers
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. A few showers. 0-.15″ 30% High 76 (70-78) Wind S 5-10 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

Although afternoon showers and a stray thunderstorm are in the forecast this afternoon, dry

time will dominate again today. Temperatures will be mild, a few degrees above average. We’ll

have mostly clear skies tonight.

A better chance of rain and thunderstorms arrives Wednesday with a stronger cold front. We’ll have

to watch for patchy frost Wednesday night.

We will be cooler Thursday with mostly sunny skies. Frost will be possible again Thursday night

with lows in the 30s. Temperatures will slowly moderate as we move into the

weekend.

A low will drift along the Atlantic coast. High pressure will keep this low and associated precipitation

to our south. Good news for the Memorial Day weekend.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman pleads guilty to striking teenager walking home from school
Man 65, arrested for sexually abusing child, 11
Man facing 26 years in prison for drugs conviction
Woman injured after shotgun goes off in Tully Trailer Park, man arrested
Stolen Glock recovered in narcotics seach warrant in Binghamton

Latest News

SHOWERS AND STORMS DEVELOP
Shots at showers and thunder...and some frost again?
Shots at showers and thunder...and some frost again?
wbng
Dry weather dominates
No significant issues this week
Weak cold front sneaks around Monday