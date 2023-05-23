A near repeat of Monday

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. A few showers. 0-.15″ 30% High 76 (70-78) Wind S 5-10 mph

wbng (wbng)

Although afternoon showers and a stray thunderstorm are in the forecast this afternoon, dry

time will dominate again today. Temperatures will be mild, a few degrees above average. We’ll

have mostly clear skies tonight.

A better chance of rain and thunderstorms arrives Wednesday with a stronger cold front. We’ll have

to watch for patchy frost Wednesday night.

We will be cooler Thursday with mostly sunny skies. Frost will be possible again Thursday night

with lows in the 30s. Temperatures will slowly moderate as we move into the

weekend.

A low will drift along the Atlantic coast. High pressure will keep this low and associated precipitation

to our south. Good news for the Memorial Day weekend.

