Norwich Police look for suspect who pointed gun in armed robbery
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NORWICH (WBNG) -- The Norwich Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in an armed robbery.
Police said the robbery occurred at Holt’s Hemp Emporium at 20 South Broad St. around 1:09 p.m.
Authorities described the suspect as a Black man, around 6 feet 1 inch tall, wearing light tan camouflage pants, a blue hoodie and black helmet with a black backpack. The suspect displayed a black handgun and stole money, police said.
He was last seen driving a red and white Yamaha racing motorcycle and driving on New York State Route 12.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Norwich Police at 607-334-2424.
