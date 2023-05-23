Norwich Police look for suspect who pointed gun in armed robbery

NORWICH (WBNG) -- The Norwich Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in an armed robbery.

Police said the robbery occurred at Holt’s Hemp Emporium at 20 South Broad St. around 1:09 p.m.

Authorities described the suspect as a Black man, around 6 feet 1 inch tall, wearing light tan camouflage pants, a blue hoodie and black helmet with a black backpack. The suspect displayed a black handgun and stole money, police said.

Police said the suspect, pictured here, took off on a red and white Yamaha motorcycle. (Norwich Police Department)

He was last seen driving a red and white Yamaha racing motorcycle and driving on New York State Route 12.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norwich Police at 607-334-2424.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.