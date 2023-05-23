Retired Corning Community College Professor shares story of surviving 2 brain surgeries

(WBNG) -- Sandra Justice Hall has called Binghamton home since 2019.

The newly retired Corning Community College English Professor survived two brain surgeries before moving to the area. Now, she details the long, frustrating process in her memoir: “As Long As I’m Down Here, I May As Well Put On My Shoes.”

Hall joined Around the Tiers Tuesday to discuss her medical journey.

