Section 4 baseball tournament scores (5-22-23)
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) - The Section 4 baseball tournament was in full swing on Monday, May 22. Check out the scores from the day’s action.
Class A:
Union-Endicott - 1, Horseheads - 5 (game 1)
Class B:
Windsor - 0, Chenango Forks - 12
Dryden - 0, Oneonta - 4
Lansing - 7, Waverly - 0
Class C:
Bainbridge-Guilford - 11, Trumansburg - 6
Tioga - 2, Union Springs - 3
Moravia - 3, Thomas A. Edison - 7
Schuyler 2, Unatego/Franklin - 0
Class D:
Gilboa-Conesville - 0, Deposit-Hancock - 8
Southern Cayuga - 1, Afton - 14
Charlotte Valley - 6, South Kortright/Andes - 3
Schenevus - 0, Edmeston/Morris - 6
Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.