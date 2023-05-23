Section 4 baseball tournament scores (5-22-23)

(WBNG) - The Section 4 baseball tournament was in full swing on Monday, May 22. Check out the scores from the day’s action.

Class A:

Union-Endicott - 1, Horseheads - 5 (game 1)

Class B:

Windsor - 0, Chenango Forks - 12

Dryden - 0, Oneonta - 4

Lansing - 7, Waverly - 0

Class C:

Bainbridge-Guilford - 11, Trumansburg - 6

Tioga - 2, Union Springs - 3

Moravia - 3, Thomas A. Edison - 7

Schuyler 2, Unatego/Franklin - 0

Class D:

Gilboa-Conesville - 0, Deposit-Hancock - 8

Southern Cayuga - 1, Afton - 14

Charlotte Valley - 6, South Kortright/Andes - 3

Schenevus - 0, Edmeston/Morris - 6

