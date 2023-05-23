State Police investigating alleged shooting in Town of Barton
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARTON (WBNG) -- New York State Police have few details to share about an apparent shooting that occurred on Sunday.
State Police said troopers responded to a report of a person who had suffered a gunshot wound on Oak Hill Road in the Town of Barton. Troopers from the Owego barracks were called to the scene.
A spokesperson for New York State Police Troop C could not provide any more details into the matter but said the investigation into the situation is ongoing.
