State Police investigating alleged shooting in Town of Barton

(Live 5 News)
By WBNG Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARTON (WBNG) -- New York State Police have few details to share about an apparent shooting that occurred on Sunday.

State Police said troopers responded to a report of a person who had suffered a gunshot wound on Oak Hill Road in the Town of Barton. Troopers from the Owego barracks were called to the scene.

A spokesperson for New York State Police Troop C could not provide any more details into the matter but said the investigation into the situation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for additional details.

