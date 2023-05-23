State Police investigating alleged shooting in Town of Barton

BARTON (WBNG) -- New York State Police have few details to share about an apparent shooting that occurred on Sunday.

State Police said troopers responded to a report of a person who had suffered a gunshot wound on Oak Hill Road in the Town of Barton. Troopers from the Owego barracks were called to the scene.

A spokesperson for New York State Police Troop C could not provide any more details into the matter but said the investigation into the situation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for additional details.

