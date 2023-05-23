A strong cold front brings the highest chance of rain this week

Tonight: Mainly clear. Low: 47-54

Wednesday: 80% chance of scattered showers and perhaps a gusty storm. High: 71-76

Wednesday Night: Patchy frost. Low: 34-40

Forecast Discussion:

Wednesday brings a strong cold front and a higher chance of rain or thunder. The chance of rain is 80%. A gusty storm could develop along the cold front. Highs climb into the low to mid 70s. Overnight lows drop into the upper 30s with some frost possible Thursday morning.

High pressure settles over us for Thursday and Friday. Sunshine and temperatures in the 60s are expected. Friday morning will be chilly again with a risk of frost.

For Memorial Day Weekend we expect dry weather through the period as high pressure looks to dominate the pattern and suppress any showers well to the south. Highs will slowly increase through the 70s, flirting with 80 by Sunday and into Tuesday.

