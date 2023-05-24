Binghamton German Club celebrates 100 years

By Julia Laude
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIRKWOOD (WBNG) -- The Binghamton German Club is celebrating 100 years of operation. The club first opened in 1923.

There will be a “Breakfast in the Woods” on May 29 at the club’s picnic grounds at 218 Loughlin Rd. in Kirkwood. You can join the group from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. for a full breakfast.

Tickets are $10 for adult German Club members and $12 for non-members.

Tara Cataldi joined Around the Tiers Wednesday to explain how you can join the celebration. For more information, follow this link.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man wanted for 400 counts of sex offenses against child found hiding in Best Western Hotel attic
Ermeti’s Community Lounge closes after woman admits to drinking there before hitting teen with vehicle
Stolen Glock recovered in narcotics seach warrant in Binghamton
19-year-old sentenced for criminal weapon possession
1 killed, another in critical condition after Delaware County crash

Latest News

Carousel season begins in Binghamton
The Power of Hope
Live Your Best Life: The Power of Hope
Live Your Best Life: The Power of Hope
Binghamton German Club celebrates 100 years