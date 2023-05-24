Binghamton German Club celebrates 100 years

KIRKWOOD (WBNG) -- The Binghamton German Club is celebrating 100 years of operation. The club first opened in 1923.

There will be a “Breakfast in the Woods” on May 29 at the club’s picnic grounds at 218 Loughlin Rd. in Kirkwood. You can join the group from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. for a full breakfast.

Tickets are $10 for adult German Club members and $12 for non-members.

Tara Cataldi joined Around the Tiers Wednesday to explain how you can join the celebration. For more information, follow this link.

