Binghamton installs radar signs in high traffic zones

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The City of Binghamton has installed radar signs in high-speed, traffic zones to help slow traffic and make neighborhoods safer for pedestrians. So far, there have been 10 signs installed.

They have been placed in the following areas:

Park Avenue – near Chenango Point Cycles

Vestal Avenue – east of Chadwick Roead

Court Street – west of Century Drive

Riverside Dive. – between Edgecomb Road and West End Avenue

West End Avenue – south of Rugby Place

Grand Boulevard – north of Matthews Street

Beethoven Street – north of Seminary Avenue

North Street – near Walnut Street

Prospect Street – east of Holland Street

Conklin Avenue – near Felters Road

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham said this idea came up as he walked door to door on Beethoven Street and a neighbor said there was a lot of traffic and kids tended to be around the area.

“School kids that walk up and down these neighborhoods and at Beethoven Street, it’s a main thorough fair, coming up and down a hill, we see very high speeds,” said Mayor Kraham.

Kraham said these signs are solar-powered and do not require a lot of maintenance and are a good reminder of what the speed limit is. He also mentioned, before installing these signs, they spoke to the Binghamton Traffic Division to make sure they installed them in high-traffic areas.

“I think that these are making a difference,” Kraham said. “I live on the west side. I walk my dog on a lot of these streets and I have noticed a difference.”

If anyone has any suggestions of other places that could use a radar sign, comment on Mayor Kraham’s Facebook post here.

