Broadway in Binghamton releases 2023-2024 schedule

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Broadway in Binghamton announced its 2023 to 2024 season schedule on Wednesday.

Posted below is the schedule:

Pretty Woman -- Nov. 7 to 8, 2023

Hairspray -- Hairspray Jan. 23 to 24, 2024

Little Women -- March 19 to 20, 2024

Jesus Christ Superstar -- April 24 to 25, 2024

Shrek -- May 9 to 10, 2024

“The arts strengthen our communities, boost our local economy and transport us to a different place and time, if only for a few hours,” said President of Broadway in Binghamton Albert Nocciolino.

“This season is filled with energetic rock operas and heartwarming musicals, two of which are making their Forum stage debut,” the organization said in a statement. “Broadway in Binghamton has been presenting Greater Binghamton audiences with the very best of Broadway since 1976 and are delighted to be celebrating their 46th season by continuing to bring the power and magic of live entertainment to the Forum Theatre.”

For more information, follow this link.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.