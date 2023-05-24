Broadway in Binghamton releases 2023-2024 schedule

(Broadway in Binghamton)
By WBNG Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Broadway in Binghamton announced its 2023 to 2024 season schedule on Wednesday.

Posted below is the schedule:

  • Pretty Woman -- Nov. 7 to 8, 2023
  • Hairspray -- Hairspray Jan. 23 to 24, 2024
  • Little Women -- March 19 to 20, 2024
  • Jesus Christ Superstar -- April 24 to 25, 2024
  • Shrek -- May 9 to 10, 2024

“The arts strengthen our communities, boost our local economy and transport us to a different place and time, if only for a few hours,” said President of Broadway in Binghamton Albert Nocciolino.

“This season is filled with energetic rock operas and heartwarming musicals, two of which are making their Forum stage debut,” the organization said in a statement. “Broadway in Binghamton has been presenting Greater Binghamton audiences with the very best of Broadway since 1976 and are delighted to be celebrating their 46th season by continuing to bring the power and magic of live entertainment to the Forum Theatre.”

For more information, follow this link.

