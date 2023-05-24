Broom-Tioga BOCES students gift Owego police with newly renovated vehicles

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On Tuesday, May 23 Broom-Tioga BOCES students had the opportunity to present the Owego Police Department with newly refurbished vehicles.

Representatives for Broom-Tioga BOCES said about 40 students in their Auto body classes have been working on this project since October. They said the trucks will be used during parades, rescue missions, and flooding situations.

BOCES auto body student Madison Elston said this project was both fun and educational; and will benefit the entire community.

“I’m excited that we can help the community with vehicles to help people if there was ever a flood, or they were in need.” said Elston “it’s definitely a lifetime goal of mine to help people and being able to work on a vehicle that was for the police to help people was definitely an honor and a goal of mine.”

She said she is glad to have been able to be a part of a project which will benefit the community.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.