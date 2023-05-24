Broome-Tioga BOCES Holds 3rd annual ‘Wars Day’ event

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Wednesday, Broome-Tioga BOCES held their third annual Wars Day, where students had the chance to showcase the skills they’ve learned throughout the school year.

Culinary Arts teacher Jestina Dawson said for months they have been preparing for this big day. Dawson said having this event, students get a chance to experience real-life situations as they prepare for their future.

She said although it may be stressful it is also exciting.

“It really brings up the passion in a kid when they get to really truly show what they’re about.” said Dawson “The passion the kids have for this project, and for the projects that we do all year long is unbelievable.”

She said they are glad to be able to hold this event for all the students and are looking forward to next year.

