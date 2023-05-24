Broome-Tioga BOCES Holds 3rd annual ‘Wars Day’ event

By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Wednesday, Broome-Tioga BOCES held their third annual Wars Day, where students had the chance to showcase the skills they’ve learned throughout the school year.

Culinary Arts teacher Jestina Dawson said for months they have been preparing for this big day. Dawson said having this event, students get a chance to experience real-life situations as they prepare for their future.

She said although it may be stressful it is also exciting.

“It really brings up the passion in a kid when they get to really truly show what they’re about.” said Dawson “The passion the kids have for this project, and for the projects that we do all year long is unbelievable.”

She said they are glad to be able to hold this event for all the students and are looking forward to next year.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man wanted for 400 counts of sex offenses against child found hiding in Best Western Hotel attic
Ermeti’s Community Lounge closes after woman admits to drinking there before hitting teen with vehicle
Stolen Glock recovered in narcotics seach warrant in Binghamton
19-year-old sentenced for criminal weapon possession
1 killed, another in critical condition after Delaware County crash

Latest News

Fugitive at center of FBI search arrested after being spotted in South Carolina
5 Star Story: Media Mogul Ryan Seacrest opens Seacrest Studios
City leaders speak on the plans for the youth during the summer
MSCS officials say TCAP scores in English language arts have improved
Racial justice forum being held at Centenary