Carousel season begins in Binghamton

(WBNG) -- Carousel season is officially underway in the Southern Tier! The historic carousel at Rec Park in Binghamton officially opened Wednesday for the summer! It first opened in 1925. It features 60 jumping horses, chariots and the original two-roll frame Wurlitzer Military Ban Organ.

Students from Horace Mann Elementary School were some of the first to ride the carousel with Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.