Chenango SPCA ‘Full Bellies’ program provides pet food for those in financial need

NORWICH (WBNG) -- Chenango SPCA’s Ful Bellies Pet Food Pantry is open to residents in Chenango County year-round, while supplies last. If you are on a financial assistant program such as SSI, are considered a low-income family, or are struggling to feed your cat or dog, you will qualify.

The Executive Director of Chenango SPCA said if you participate in the program, you can pick up food for your cat or dog up to 3 times a year. However, there are certain restrictions you must follow in order to stay in the program.

For example, if you are in the program, you cannot acquire more animals and you also cannot get pet food for someone else. McLaughlin mentioned, Chenango SPCA occasionally gives pet food to food pantries so, if you are picking up food for your family, you can also pick up food for your pet as well.

“The main idea here is that there’s a lot of people in our community who can’t afford to meet some of the fluctuating costs of having an animal such as pet food,” said McLaughlin.

McLaughlin said if anyone is interested in applying you can visit their website and fill out the online application or call 607-334-9724 ext. 2 and they can further assist you. Chenango SPCA is always accepting food or monetary donations, for more information call their office.

