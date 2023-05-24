Cinema Saver in Endicott to close for good this summer

(luke meade)
By WBNG Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- After three decades in the Southern Tier, a staple of the Village of Endicott will be closing its doors this summer.

Employees with the Cinema Saver confirmed with 12 News that the theatre is closing. They said after COVID-19 lead to months of closure, the theatre was unable to financially recover from the losses it sustained during the pandemic.

July 27 will be its last day of operations.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for additional information.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man wanted for 400 counts of sex offenses against child found hiding in Best Western Hotel attic
Ermeti’s Community Lounge closes after woman admits to drinking there before hitting teen with vehicle
Stolen Glock recovered in narcotics seach warrant in Binghamton
19-year-old sentenced for criminal weapon possession
1 killed, another in critical condition after Delaware County crash

Latest News

Carousel season begins in Binghamton
Man dies from fire injuries in Chemung County; criminal investigation launched
Broadway in Binghamton releases 2023-2024 schedule
Man facing prison time for attempted burglary