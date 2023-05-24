Cinema Saver in Endicott to close for good this summer

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- After three decades in the Southern Tier, a staple of the Village of Endicott will be closing its doors this summer.

Employees with the Cinema Saver confirmed with 12 News that the theatre is closing. They said after COVID-19 lead to months of closure, the theatre was unable to financially recover from the losses it sustained during the pandemic.

July 27 will be its last day of operations.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for additional information.

