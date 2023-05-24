Company seeks actors for DICK’S Sporting Goods commerical

(MGN Online)
By WBNG Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Casting Double, a casting company, is launching a campaign for a DICK’S Sporting Goods commerical that will highlight its local history in the area. The company said it is looking to feature Little League baseball and softball players as well as runners based in and around Johnson City.

The Little League players will be featured in a real game with another local little league team, and we are also looking for the team coaches and some spectators to be featured. Runners will be featured running as a team outdoors.

The shoot dates are May 31 and June 1 (One day per talent). On-camera rates for adults is $1,500. For minors, a donation to their school will be made instead as NCAA rules prohibit minors from receiving compensation. Background extras will receive a $150 flat rate per day.

For a team application, follow this link. For an individual application, follow this link.

