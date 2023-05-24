Elmira man charged after leading troopers though pursuit in Tioga County

(WBNG) -- New York State Police arrested a man after a pursuit through Tioga County on Tuesday.

Police said it charged Travis S. Fedock, 31, of Elmira, NY with reckless endangerment in the first degree, a class D felony. He was also charged with the misdemeanor of fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.

Authorities said a trooper tried to initiate a traffic stop after observing vehicle and traffic violations while in the Village of Waverly. Fedock failed to comply and continued traveling out of the village on State Route 34, police said.

Fedock exited the roadway, went airborne and struck a front porch roof of a residence on State Route 34. The vehicle then rolled off the roof and ended up on its own roof on the home’s front lawn. Then Fedock took off on foot but was eventually in custody.

Police noted that the injuries were reported in the incident.

