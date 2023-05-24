Elmira man charged after leading troopers though pursuit in Tioga County

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By WBNG Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- New York State Police arrested a man after a pursuit through Tioga County on Tuesday.

Police said it charged Travis S. Fedock, 31, of Elmira, NY with reckless endangerment in the first degree, a class D felony. He was also charged with the misdemeanor of fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.

Authorities said a trooper tried to initiate a traffic stop after observing vehicle and traffic violations while in the Village of Waverly. Fedock failed to comply and continued traveling out of the village on State Route 34, police said.

Fedock exited the roadway, went airborne and struck a front porch roof of a residence on State Route 34. The vehicle then rolled off the roof and ended up on its own roof on the home’s front lawn. Then Fedock took off on foot but was eventually in custody.

Police noted that the injuries were reported in the incident.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man wanted for 400 counts of sex offenses against child found hiding in Best Western Hotel attic
Ermeti’s Community Lounge closes after woman admits to drinking there before hitting teen with vehicle
Stolen Glock recovered in narcotics seach warrant in Binghamton
1 killed, another in critical condition after Delaware County crash
19-year-old sentenced for criminal weapon possession

Latest News

Man drowns after going into ‘no swimming’ area of Taughannock Falls
Radar sign in the intersection of Grand Boulevard and Matthews Street.
Binghamton installs radar signs in high traffic zones
City of Binghamton installs radar signs in high traffic zones
Highlights: Waverly vs. Chenango Valley (Section 4 Class B softball tournament)