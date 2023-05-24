Financial Tip: Planning for a less taxing retirement continued

(WBNG) -- LPL Financial Advisor Christa Perry and Certified Financial Planner Gerri Harrison are presenting the “Planning for a Less Taxing Retirement” seminar for the second time.

The seminar reached maximum capacity when presented in May. Harrison from the Riverside Drive Office of Visions Investment Services joined Around the Tiers Wednesday to explain why the topic is popular.

The seminar will be presented on June 5 at 6 p.m. at the Visions Federal Credit Union auditorium in Endwell. You can register at this link.

