Gault Auto donates more than $30,000 to non-profits through ‘Gault Gives Back Scavenger Hunt’

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- On May 1, Gault Auto launched its first ever “Gault Gives Back Scavenger Hunt.”

The event gave community members the chance to find clues in an effort to benefit local non-profits. The winner of the scavenger hunt was able to choose up to five local organizations to split a donation of more than $30,000 as well as $2,000 for themselves.

Sisters Rebecca Genter and Rosemary Badger found all five clues together and were announced as the winners of the event.

Gault Auto President Allan Eagles said he was happy to see the two choose five different organizations to split the donation.

“The generosity [Genter and Badger] showed is unbelievable,” said Eagles. “You could have just picked one organization, but you picked five organizations. The amount of people you’re about to affect their lives is amazing.”

The five organizations chosen by Genter and Badger were the Southern Tier Antique Tractor Club, the Broome County Humane Society, Endicott Preschool, Broome County Meals on Wheels and Mom’s House of Johnson City.

Each of the five organizations received $6,200.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.