Governor Hochuls awards the Southern Tier with more than $11.9M

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- As part of Governor Hochul’s “Restore New York Communities Initiative”, on Tuesday May 23 Mayor Jared Kraham announced Binghamton has been awarded $2M for the Crowley Factory Lofts project.

Kraham said overall the Southern Tier will receive more than $11.9M to support eight projects, which includes the lofts project.

He said this grant will restore the waterfront building’s second and third floors with 48 one and two-bedroom apartments, and also plans to transform the ground floor into a flexible commercial space.

“We’re really excited about this” said Mayor Kraham “Transforming a vacant blighted eyesore into new housing opportunities for the southside is fantastic.”

He said the construction process will take about 18 months to a year to complete.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.