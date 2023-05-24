Great holiday weekend weather on the way

Tonight: Mainly clear and cold. Areas of frost likely. Low: 33-40

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cooler. High: 58-63

Thursday Night: Clear and cold. Some frost is possible. Low: 33-38

MEMORIAL DAY: Sunny. High: 80, Low: 54

Forecast Discussion:

Overnight lows drop into the upper 30s with some areas of frost possible Thursday morning.

High pressure settles over us for Thursday and Friday. Sunshine and temperatures in the 60s are expected. Friday morning will be chilly again with another risk of some frost.

For Memorial Day Weekend we expect dry weather through the period as high pressure looks to dominate the pattern. Temperatures will progressively increase to the low 80s by Monday. We’ll stay in a summery pattern for a good chunk of next week. Unfortunately, rain chances are at an extreme premium right now and there is very little chance of it as of Wednesday evening.

