Iconic ‘Brady Bunch’ house up for sale at $5.5 million after HGTV renovation

"The Brady Bunch" house goes up for sale after it was renovated to look like the real deal. (Source: Anthony Barcelo via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (CNN) - The home featured in the opening and closing scenes of “The Brady Bunch” is for sale in Southern California.

The iconic home is available for a cool $5.5 million where you could channel your inner Mike or Carol Brady.

A few years back, HGTV bought the North Hollywood property for $3.5 million and renovated it on the show “A Very Brady Renovation.”

The house needed it because back in the ‘70s, producers only used exterior shots for the show and the inside never looked like the sound stage where the TV series was filmed.

Now, after a $2 million renovation, it’s a replica of what viewers saw on the show.

The house is complete with a Jack-and-Jill bathroom shared by two bedrooms that could hold six children.

But don’t worry, the home features plenty of room with more than 5,000 square feet of space and five full bathrooms.

“The Brady Bunch” TV series originally aired from 1969-1974, as reported by IMDb.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man wanted for 400 counts of sex offenses against child found hiding in Best Western Hotel attic
Ermeti’s Community Lounge closes after woman admits to drinking there before hitting teen with vehicle
Stolen Glock recovered in narcotics seach warrant in Binghamton
19-year-old sentenced for criminal weapon possession
1 killed, another in critical condition after Delaware County crash

Latest News

Video was captured showing a brawl at Chicago O'Hare International Airport.
2 arrested after brawl breaks out in airport baggage claim area
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
WATCH: Brawl brakes out in airport baggage claim area
New Communication Boards aim to make Broome County Parks more inclusive
Chenango SPCA kitty
Chenango SPCA ‘Full Bellies’ program provides pet food for those in financial need