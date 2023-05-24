Lone Maple Farm celebrating 50 years

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Last month, Lone Maple Farm recently embarked its 50th year of business.

Co-owner mike Harris, who is third generation farmer, says finding new techniques to grow wholesome produce is a key to success -- one of which is by growing the majority of their vegetables fresh and organically, using what’s called NFT.

Harris calls it nutrient film technique, where we have tubes with water flowing down and there’s a tank with a pump and that water just keeps circulating. The water has nutrients the plants need, and they sit there with the roots and absorb the nutrients to grow healthy.

When it comes to what they’ve been able to produce, Harris says that changed a lot over time.

“Over the decades we’ve definitely expanded the breadth and depth of what we provide here. When we first started, we just had apples and that was during September and October and then we expanded, to include the flowers in the springtime. We have strawberry season. We jump into the summer fruits and vegetables with raspberries and cantaloupes and cucumbers and all of the great summer veggies,” said Harris.

On top of its innovative practices, serving the customers and being passionate about their work is what Harris finds to be most rewarding. His passion for growing things that people eat, coupled with investing many hours of hard labor for servicing the customers, he the most rewarding.

“When someone buys a cucumber or head of lettuce and comes back and says you know that is the best that I’ve ever tasted. That just makes it all worthwhile.”

The farm currently has eight 8 green houses with vegetables growing, as part of the nutrient film technique and this summer Harris they will be focusing on building another greenhouse to grow more romaine lettuce.

