Man dies from fire injuries in Chemung County; criminal investigation launched

(WBNG) -- The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal fire.

The sheriff’s office said, on Tuesday around 4 p.m., deputies on patrol noticed a large amount of smoke coming from the area of South Main Street in the Southern Tier Logistics building in the Town of Southport. At the same time, the Chemung County 911 center was dispatching fire crews to that location for a report of a fire and a burn victim at the location. The deputy responded to the location to offer assistance.

The sheriff’s office said when crews arrived, Thomas Byrnes, 55, was located in the parking lot of Southern Tier Logistics with burns covering most of his body. The office said an employee of the business was with Byrnes awaiting medical crews.

Byrnes was the owner of TJ’s Ultimate Auto Repair in a separate building on the Logistics’ property. His business and Southern Tier Logistics are not related to each other, authorities noted.

Byrnes was conscious and alert upon the arrival of medical personnel and was later transported via helicopter to Upstate Medical burn unit in Syracuse. He later died from his injuries, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office said the fire remains under investigation and the Criminal Investigation Division is investigating along with the New York State Office of Fire Prevention & Control and the Chemung County Fire Coordinator’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.