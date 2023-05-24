Man drowns after going into ‘no swimming’ area of Taughannock Falls

May. 24, 2023
ULYSSES, NY (WBNG) -- New York State Police said a man drowned during a trip to Taughannock Falls in the Town of Ulysses on Wednesday.

State Police identified the victim as 26-year-old Leo M. Nolasco-Cruz.

Police said Nolasco-Cruz and three other males from the Syracuse area between the ages of 16 and 26 entered a marked “no swimming” zone at the base of the falls. After entering the water, the males had difficulty staying above the water.

Police said Nolasco-Cruz fell beneath the surface of the water and did not reappear. He was founded by members of the New York State Police’s Underwater Recovery Team.

The Trumansburg Fire Department, Trumansburg Ambulance, Tompkins County Sheriff’s Department and the Tompkins County Fire Coordinator also responded to the scene.

