Man facing prison time for attempted burglary

By WBNG Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced Pete P. Giurastante, 57, pleaded guilty to attempted burglary in the second degree, a felony.

The district attorney’s office said Giurstante, who is from Chenango, admitted that he tried to enter a residence in Chenango brandishing a knife on Dec. 17, 2022. He also threatened the homeowner.

The office said Giurstante tried to enter a house on Dimmock Hill Road by confronting the victim and threatening him with a knife. When the victim retrieved a rifle, Giurstante fled the scene. The victim knew Giurstante and called the sheriff’s office. Giurstante was then apprehended by deputies at his residence.

Giurstante has a prior felony conviction from 2013 for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in Albany County in 2013. He will be sentenced to three years in prison plus five years of post-release supervision.

“Citizens of Broome County have a right to feel safe in their own homes,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak. “Threats of violence will be dealt with appropriately, with State prison sentences.”

The case was investigated by the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

