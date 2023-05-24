Public Safety Town Hall heads to Windsor

WINDSOR (WBNG) -- May 23 marked the latest Public Safety Town Hall hosted by the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

Over at the Windsor Central High School cafeteria, Sheriff Fred Akshar held an intimate roundtable discussion with the opportunity to introduce himself to the public, disclose recent accomplishments since taking on the role, and a chance to hear resident concerns.

This isn’t the last one of 2023 and there are plans to host more come 2024.

“It provides us another opportunity to speak directly with the community, update the community about what we’re doing and the things that are important to the office of the sheriff, but most importantly to get feedback from the community,” said Sheriff Akshar.

Through the interpersonal conversations, one of the hopes from the town halls is to identify recurring issues. With any common concerns within the stops, the sheriff said the approach is then for the administration to address and put some focus on those issues once back at the office.

Sheriff Akshar also said the conversations vary from location to location as community needs are different throughout the county.

If you couldn’t make it out to the May 23 Public Safety Town Hall, the next one will be May 25 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Vestal Elks Lodge No. 2508. In June, there will also be one in the Whitney Point area.

If unable to come out to any of the future dates, the sheriff said they still want to hear any concerns you may have. The general number is 607-778-1911.

