Tracking rain for Wednesday afternoon

Looking warm for Memorial Day
By Connor Thompson
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:03 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Today: Sunny skies give way to afternoon showers. An isolated thunderstorm is possible. High: 68-76.

(WBNG)

Tonight: Clear skies and cool. Patchy frost. Low: 31-41.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cooler. High: 56-64.

Thursday Night: Clear skies with possible frost. Low: 33-39.

Friday: Sunny. High: 67. Low: 42.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and milder. High: 75. Low: 48.

Sunday: Warm with sunshine. High: 79. Low: 53.

Memorial Day: Sunny and warm. High: 82. Low: 56.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds. Remaining warm. High: 83. Low: 58.

Forecast Discussion:

A strong cold front will push in from the northwest, giving us scattered rain and maybe even a thunderstorm or two during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low-to-mid 70s before the front passes. Temperatures will fall into the mid-30s under clear skies, with possible patches of frost.

High pressure settles in for the rest of the period, with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be a bit cooler Thursday, as winds will be a bit breezy out of the north around 10-16 MPH. Highs will reach the low-60s. Slightly milder air returns on Friday, with highs in the mid-60s.

The Memorial Day Weekend will see sunshine and warm temperatures. Highs on Saturday will reach the mid-70s, with Sunday seeing temperatures reach the upper-70s. Highs for Memorial Day are looking to be warm, with highs in the low-80s. Temperatures remain warm for Tuesday, with highs in the low-to-mid 80s.

Latest News

Dry weather to follow
A strong cold front brings the highest chance of rain this week
A near repeat of Monday
SHOWERS AND STORMS DEVELOP
Shots at showers and thunder...and some frost again?