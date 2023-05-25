An extended stretch of sunny weather!

**FROST ADVISORY 1 AM- 8 AM FRIDAY FOR THE ENTIRE REGION**

Today: Sunny skies. Cooler. High: 57-65.

Tonight: Clear skies and cool. Frost possible. Low: 32-39.

Friday: Sunny and milder. High: 62-70.

Friday Night: Clear skies. Low: 36-45.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 76. Low: 47.

Sunday: Warm with sunshine. High: 81. Low: 52.

Memorial Day: Sunny and warm. High: 84. Low: 57.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds. Remaining warm. High: 83. Low: 56.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. Very warm. High: 85. Low: 58.

Forecast Discussion:

High pressure settles overhead and will remain in the Southern Tier for the remainder of the week. With winds out of the north, temperatures will be slightly below average, with highs for most in the low-60s. Lows will fall into the mid-30s under clear skies. A frost advisory goes into effect Friday morning at 1 and lasts until 8. If you have any tender vegetation, bring them inside or protect them.

A summer-like stretch of weather begins Friday, with highs in the upper-60s under sunny skies. The Memorial Day weekend will see highs in the mid-70s on Saturday to the low-80s on Sunday all underneath mostly sunny skies. Memorial Day will see highs in the mid-80s with plenty of sunshine.

Tuesday and Wednesday will see a mix of sun and clouds, with highs in the mid-80s.

