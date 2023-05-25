Binghamton baseball advances in America East conference tournament with 14-6 win over NJIT

-
-(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - Catcher Evin Sullivan hit two homers and drove in seven runs, while pitcher Thomas Babalis worked 6.0 shutout innings to lift third-seeded Binghamton to a 14-6 win over sixth-seeded NJIT in an America East tournament elimination game.

It was the offense that carried the day in the first inning. NJIT jumped ahead 4-0 due to a grand slam. The Bearcats responded by batting around in the bottom of the first. They scored seven runs on six hits with a two-out grand slam by freshman shortstop Mike Stellrecht.

After NJIT scored two more to pull within one, the Bearcats brought in Thomas Babalis in relief, who then proceeded to keep the Highlanders off the board for the rest of the game. The Bearcats, however, continued scoring, adding seven more runs to put the game well out of reach for NJIT.

The Bearcats turn their attention to UMBC in the next round. That game will be on Thursday at 3pm from the Bearcats Baseball Complex.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man wanted for 400 counts of sex offenses against child found hiding in Best Western Hotel attic
Ermeti’s Community Lounge closes after woman admits to drinking there before hitting teen with vehicle
Stolen Glock recovered in narcotics seach warrant in Binghamton
19-year-old sentenced for criminal weapon possession
1 killed, another in critical condition after Delaware County crash

Latest News

-
Whitney Point captures Section 4 Class D girls’ lacrosse title
-
Vestal wins Section 4 Class C girls’ lacrosse championship over Maine-Endwell
-
Horseheads takes down Union-Endicott to win Section 4 Class A baseball title
-
Highlights: Union-Endicott vs. Maine-Endwell (Section 4 Class A softball semifinals)
-
Section 4 baseball tournament scores (5-24-23)