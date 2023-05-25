Binghamton baseball advances in America East conference tournament with 14-6 win over NJIT

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - Catcher Evin Sullivan hit two homers and drove in seven runs, while pitcher Thomas Babalis worked 6.0 shutout innings to lift third-seeded Binghamton to a 14-6 win over sixth-seeded NJIT in an America East tournament elimination game.

It was the offense that carried the day in the first inning. NJIT jumped ahead 4-0 due to a grand slam. The Bearcats responded by batting around in the bottom of the first. They scored seven runs on six hits with a two-out grand slam by freshman shortstop Mike Stellrecht.

After NJIT scored two more to pull within one, the Bearcats brought in Thomas Babalis in relief, who then proceeded to keep the Highlanders off the board for the rest of the game. The Bearcats, however, continued scoring, adding seven more runs to put the game well out of reach for NJIT.

The Bearcats turn their attention to UMBC in the next round. That game will be on Thursday at 3pm from the Bearcats Baseball Complex.

