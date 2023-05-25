Construction-related lane closures to be suspended for Memorial Day across New York State

(WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Thursday that temporary lane closures for roads and bridge construction projects on state highways will be suspended for the Memorial Day weekend.

The suspension will be from 6 a.m. on May 26 to 6 a.m. on May 30. Hochul said this should help ease travel throughout the holiday weekend.

Motorists should be aware that some work may continue behind permanent concrete barriers or for emergency repairs. The construction suspension aligns with New York State’s Drivers First Initiative, which prioritizes the convenience of motorists to minimize traffic congestion and travel delays due to road and bridge work.

“Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of the summer season, and New Yorkers across the state will be hitting the road to enjoy time with friends and family,” Hochul said. “We are suspending construction on state roads to help ease traffic and ensure that everyone is able to reach their destination safely and with minimal delays. I urge everyone traveling this weekend to do their part by planning ahead and driving responsibly.”

According to AAA, 42.3 million people are expected to travel over the Memorial Day weekend.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.