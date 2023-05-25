Firefighters Association of the State of New York offers grilling safety tips as summer approaches

(WBNG) -- As the weather gets warmer, many people will bring out their grills for the first time over Memorial Day Weekend.

The Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY) is reminding people to practice safety as they celebrate throughout the summer.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, from 2014-2018 fire departments responded to an annual average of 10,600 fires involving grills and barbecues.

Some tips FASNY offers for grill safety include: making sure children and pets are at least 3 feet away from the grill, the grill is clean of grease build-up and never leave your grill unattended.

FASNY Secretary John D’Alessandro said it’s important your grill is away from any structures.

“Make sure the grill is not near any structures like your house or a shed,” said D’Alessandro. “If the siding on your house is vinyl grills can heat up very fast and attain high temperatures. Oftentimes they can even start to melt the siding.”

If a grease fire does occur on your grill, D’Alessandro said to avoid the instinct to put water on it.

Instead, he said to cover your grill, turn off the gas valve and do your best to smother the fire.

If having a bonfire or fire in a firepit this summer, FASNY recommends always keeping a bucket of water or sand nearby in case of emergency.

